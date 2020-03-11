Saudi to boost oil output capacity by 1 mn barrels per day: Aramco

Energy giant Saudi Aramco said Wednesday it plans to raise its production capacity by one million barrels per day to 13 million bpd as a price war with Russia escalates

"Saudi Aramco announces that it received a directive from the ministry of energy to increaseits maximum sustainable capacity from 12 million bpd to 13 bpd," the company said in a statement tothe Saudi Stock Exchange.