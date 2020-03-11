Saudi To Boost Oil Output Capacity By 1 Mn Barrels Per Day: Aramco
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:49 PM
Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Energy giant Saudi Aramco said Wednesday it plans to raise its production capacity by one million barrels per day to 13 million bpd as a price war with Russia escalates.
"Saudi Aramco announces that it received a directive from the ministry of energy to increaseits maximum sustainable capacity from 12 million bpd to 13 bpd," the company said in a statement tothe Saudi Stock Exchange.