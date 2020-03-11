UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi To Boost Oil Output Capacity By 1 Mn Barrels Per Day: Aramco

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:49 PM

Saudi to boost oil output capacity by 1 mn barrels per day: Aramco

Energy giant Saudi Aramco said Wednesday it plans to raise its production capacity by one million barrels per day to 13 million bpd as a price war with Russia escalates

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Energy giant Saudi Aramco said Wednesday it plans to raise its production capacity by one million barrels per day to 13 million bpd as a price war with Russia escalates.

"Saudi Aramco announces that it received a directive from the ministry of energy to increaseits maximum sustainable capacity from 12 million bpd to 13 bpd," the company said in a statement tothe Saudi Stock Exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Saudi Price Saudi Stock Exchange From Million

Recent Stories

Tareen withdraws 20,000 tons sugar sale offer to U ..

5 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi p ..

5 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Favors Consensus on OPEC+ Oil Productio ..

3 minutes ago

Speaker KP Assembly expresses grief over Nathia Ga ..

3 minutes ago

Hyundai teases all-new Avante ahead of April launc ..

3 minutes ago

UK confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 373

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.