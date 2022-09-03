UrduPoint.com

Saxony Governor Insists Germany Needs Russian Gas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Saxony Governor Insists Germany Needs Russian Gas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Michael Kretschmer, minister-president of the eastern German state of Saxony, has conceded in an interview with the Welt daily that the country depends on Russian natural gas for its survival.

"Of course, we need it! An end of the war would give us a chance to go back to buying gas from Russia," the conservative politician from the Christian Democratic Union said in an interview out Saturday.

The German economy will not last long if it continues to be saddled by soaring energy prices, Kretschmer warned. He said the EU's powerhouse was heading for a worse crisis than the economic and financial meltdown of 2008.

"We already see that the price hike is shattering the economic foundation of our manufacturing. Saxony-Anhalt has already begun to close nitrogen factories," he said.

Kretschmer criticized the Federal government for its inaction. He argued that the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict would be decided at the negotiating table, and not on the battlefield.

"If it were only for two or three months, I would say we should get through this. But the forecast is much worse. If the war does not end, energy prices will stay at this toxic level for years. The livelihoods of the next generations are in a great peril," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Price Gas Christian From Government

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

3 hours ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

3 hours ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

4 hours ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

5 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.