Saylani Trust launches Mass IT courses for youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Aziz Jan Trust and Saylani Welfare Trust have united their efforts to introduce the Saylani Mass IT (SMIT) courses, here on Sunday.

This joint endeavor aims to equip the local youth with essential IT skills, opening new avenues for personal and professional growth.

The inaugural SMIT course examination drew a remarkable participation of 3,000 students at Peshawar's Qayyum Stadium.

The occasion marked the inauguration of the Mohsin and Huma IT Centre, an initiative driven by Aziz Jan Trust, where intensive IT training will be provided to 1000 students over varying course durations, ranging from six months to a year.

Distinguished guests and dignitaries, including Senator Mohsin Aziz and Chairman of Saylani Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi, graced the event with their presence and officially inaugurated the IT Center.

Eminent figures like Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afzal Chamria, and representatives from diverse sectors attended the event, showcasing strong support for this educational initiative.

Aziz Jan Trust, the benevolent wing of Aziz Group of Industries, has already made significant contributions to the education sector. The Aziz Jan Institute of Learning at SOS Village Peshawar has been a beacon of quality education for over 1200 underprivileged children.

Furthermore, their philanthropic efforts extend to providing free meals to communities, including Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, and offering scholarships to deserving students across various educational institutions.

Saylani Welfare Trust, renowned for its nationwide humanitarian efforts, is now expanding its footprint in IT education. With a vision to train a million Pakistanis in IT programs and contribute to a 100-billion-dollar IT export industry, Saylani offers a diverse range of courses including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, mobile app development, web development, graphic design, video animation, and CCNA.

All these courses are imparted by experienced and proficient instructors, and importantly, they are provided free of cost to eligible candidates.

Successful completion of courses will open doors to numerous benefits, including employment opportunities in global IT firms and prospects for self-employment with substantial earnings. Moreover, the certifications obtained are internationally recognized, enhancing the career prospects of the participants.

The collaborative efforts of Aziz Jan Trust and Saylani Welfare Trust promise to empower the youth of Peshawar with the essential skills needed to excel in the ever-evolving IT landscape. This initiative underscores their commitment to fostering education, knowledge, and economic growth within the region.