SBA reiterates commitment to make SCCI active, strong chamber of KP

The Sarhad Business Alliance (SBA) has reiterated its commitment for making the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) the most active and strongest chamber of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Sarhad Business Alliance (SBA) has reiterated its commitment for making the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) the most active and strongest chamber of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

It expressed regret that for many years, this important forum has been used solely for personal interests and nepotism. Additionally, the rights of women entrepreneurs were compromised by appointing family members on the key positions, which became a major obstacle to the advancement of women. The business community across the province is now united to free themselves from these shackles.

In this regard, a meeting was held at the residence of former SCCI President and senior member Ghulam Sarwar Mohmand, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by former Governor and Patron-in-Chief of the Alliance, Haji Ghulam Ali, Chairman Syed Zahir Ali Shah, former SCCI Presidents Dr. Yousaf Sarwar Mohmand, Sharafat Ali Mubarak, Muhammad Ishaq, Abidullah Khan, Siraj Khan, Malik Sajjad Gul, Nasrullah Khan, and others.

The meeting strongly condemned the hereditary politics imposed on SCCI and the appointment of family members to positions in the Women’s Chamber for personal gain.

It was highlighted that the lack of performance by SCCI has led to severe difficulties for the business community. The members agreed to intensify their contact with members and field the most competent candidates from each sector in the upcoming elections to make SCCI the most important and active chamber of the province.

The participants lamented that the reputation of SCCI has fallen so much due to the self-serving mentality of a few individuals that it can neither solve the business community’s problems nor get the attention of any institution, political figure or government official.

It was mentioned that every small and large business linked to the province's industry and commerce is facing severe challenges, and four to five individuals who have taken control of the chamber are responsible for this. These individuals have never even respectfully greeted anyone, let alone solved their issues. New taxes and orders are being issued daily, pushing businesses to the brink of ruin.

Sarwar Mohmand stated that this alliance's unity ensures that members will now receive respect and a serious progress will be made towards resolving business community issues and restoring the chamber’s reputation.

Syed Zahir Ali Shah mentioned that they have no personal agenda and are committed to working sincerely for the business community by freeing the chamber from a few specific individuals.

Former SCCI presidents, Sharafat Ali Mubarak and Muhammad Ishaq noted that the days were numbered for those who had turned the Chamber into their personal entrepreneur. The damage they have inflicted on the Chamber, its members, and the industry and commerce sector is unparalleled, they said.

Haji Ghulam Ali thanked all the participants and stated that this enthusiastic leadership would now truly become the voice of the province’s business community and would work practically to address their issues.

He expressed the hope that SCCI members, regardless of any affiliations, would support the SBA for the sake of SCCI's reputation.