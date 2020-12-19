SBAC to perform advocacy unanimously:SCCI

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Mr. Qaiser Iqbal Baryar in consultation with Mr. Usman Dar, SAPM on Youth Affairs announced the formation of the Sialkot Business Advisory Council (SBAC) to brought all major industrial stakeholders including trade associations at one platform in order to perform advocacy unanimously and to make joint efforts for the promotion of trade and industry especially the exports

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Mr. Qaiser Iqbal Baryar in consultation with Mr. Usman Dar, SAPM on Youth Affairs announced the formation of the Sialkot business Advisory Council (SBAC) to brought all major industrial stakeholders including trade associations at one platform in order to perform advocacy unanimously and to make joint efforts for the promotion of trade and industry especially the exports.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Mr. Baryar said that the formation of SBAC was a step ahead towards the same agenda as it would provide all the relevant trade bodies of Sialkot with an opportunity to highlight their issues leading to a more inclusive charter of demands for the industry. He added that SBAC would have an advisory role and to prepare workable proposals for enhancing the exports and removing the bottlenecks.

The SCCI President said that Sialkot Chamber being the mother body of all industrial sectors of the city was actively pursuing its SME uplift and Export-led growth agenda.

The SBAC would be chaired by the President of Sialkot Chamber with memberships from all the key trade associations including PSGMEA, SIMAP, PRGMEA, PGMEA, PLGMEA, PHMA, PCMEA, and others. The first meeting of the SBC was held on December 15, 2020, wherein a grand agenda of proposals was formed for submission to the Government to take measures and necessary policy-making to provide relief to the Export Sector.

He said various issues of the Industry including time-barred DLTL cases, 5% Withholding Tax on Companies, Cargo Train from Sialkot to Karachi & Gawadar, Reforms in the Export Processing Zones and One Window Facility for the Exporters came into discussion.

Mr. Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said that the SBAC would hold monthly meetings and would submit its proposals and inputs to the government.