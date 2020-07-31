UrduPoint.com
Sberbank Expects Russian Central Bank's Key Rate At 4% By End-2020, Return To 5% In 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russia's largest lender Sberbank expects the key rate of the Bank of Russia at the end of 2020 at 4 percent, but predicts its return to 5 percent by late 2021.

According to Sberbank's forecast, the central bank's key rate will be 5.

5 percent at the end of 2022.

In July, the Bank of Russia cut its key rate for the third time in a row, by 25 basis points, to 4.25 percent per annum, new historical law. The central bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, then noted that there still was potential for another key rate cut in 2020.

