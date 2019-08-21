UrduPoint.com
Sberbank Provides $400Mln Loan To Rosatom Subsidiary For Building Akkuyu NPP In Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russia's Sberbank said in a statement on Wednesday that it would give a $400 million loan to Akkuyu Nuclear, a subsidiary of energy company Rosatom, for the period of 7 years for constructing the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey.

"Sberbank has become the first loan supplier of the project on constructing the Akkuyu NPP in Turkey ...

Sberbank will give to Akkuyu Nuclear, a subsidiary of State Corporation Rosatom, a $400 million loan for the period of 7 years," Sberbank said, noting that the construction had been previously funded from Russia's Federal budget and Rosatom's funds.

The Akkuyu NPP was inaugurated in April 2018. The plant will have four nuclear power units, the first of which is expected to go into service in 2023. The remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026. The cost of the construction is estimated at around $20 billion.

