SBP, All Banks Will Remain Closed For Public Dealings On January 1, 2021

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:32 PM

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public dealings on January 1, 2021

The State Bank of Pakistan has announced ‘Bank Holiday’, saying that employees of all banks/ DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2020) All banks would remain close across the country on January 1st, 2021 for ‘Bank Holiday’, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the SBP said that it would also remain closed for public dealing on Friday which would be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’.

“All Banks/ DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the above date,” it said.

However, all employees of banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual.

