SBP All Set To Announce Monetary Policy Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:02 PM
Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference on the same day after the MPC meeting.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on Monday, January 29, 2024 to announce decision about Monetary Policy.
Taking to X, the SBP wrote, “Monetary Policy Committee of #SBP will meet on Monday, January 29, 2024 to decide about Monetary Policy.
