SBP all set to announce Monetary Policy tomorrow  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on Monday, January 29, 2024 to announce decision about Monetary Policy.

