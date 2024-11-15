SBP Allows Use Of Modern Technology To Expedite Agri-loan Processing
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 11:09 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) To facilitate swift and smooth processing of agriculture loan applications, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) allowed the bank to use satellite imagery based Digital Survey Report as alternative to Khasra Girdawari for verification of farming activity.
The decision has been taken while keeping in view the difficulties faced by banks in obtaining Khasra Girdawari from their borrowers in processing agriculture loan applications, said a circular issued by the Agriculture Credit and Financial Inclusion Department of SBP.
The central bank, for streamlining agricultural lending procedures and documentation, allowed all agriculture lending commercial, Islamic and Microfinance Banks to use Digital Survey Report based on the digital Geo-fencing or Remote sensing through satellite images and Bonafide Certificate by a bank official as alternative to Khasra Girdawari.
The banks, according to the circular, may utilize “Digital Survey Report based on the digital Geo-fencing /Remote sensing through satellite images of the farm on which the farmer intends to undertake or already undertaking the farming activity;” to authenticate farming activities.
The banks are also mandated to make formal arrangements with reputed agri-tech companies or institutions providing such services and facilities.
The SBP also allowed banks to use a Bonafide Certificate, providing details of crops and crop under cultivation, duly signed by designated bank's staff for the purpose.
The initiative will not only help enhancing farming community’s access to financing and promote financial inclusion in rural areas but it will also encourage utilization of modern technology for simplifying the loan procedures.
