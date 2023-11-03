Open Menu

SBP, AMF Ink MoU To Facilitate Cross-border Remittances

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 06:45 PM

SBP, AMF ink MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) on Friday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate cross-border remittances between the Arab region and Pakistan through formal channels

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) on Friday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate cross-border remittances between the Arab region and Pakistan through formal channels.

The MoU was signed by Director General Chairman of the Board of AMF Dr Abdulrahman Bin Abdullah Al Hamidy and SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad in a ceremony hosted by the Arab Monetary Fund in Abu Dhabi, an SBP press release here said.

The AMF and the SBP, under the MoU, would establish a framework of cooperation between Buna, the cross-border payment system operated by the AMF owned Arab Regional Payments Clearing and Settlement Organization (ARPCSO) and Pakistan’s Instant Payment System Raast.

"The initiative will benefit individuals as well as businesses not only through instant, safe and cost-effective cross border payments, but also by strengthening economic, financial, and investment ties between the Arab countries and Pakistan," the press release said.

Dr. Abdulrahman Hamidy, commenting on the MoU, said that the strategic collaboration with Raast underscored Buna's commitment to continue connecting different regions together and reinforcing economic, financial, and investment ties between the Arab region and its main global partners.

“This resonates with the shared vision of innovating cross-border payment solutions to offer safe and efficient cross-border instant payments access for individuals and corporates”, he added.

Vowing to increase cross-border remittances by reducing costs and processing times Dr Hamidy said that the initiative confirmed the global character of Buna which adhered to the highest compliance standards to connect the Arab region with its main global partners in line with the vision of its founders.

The SBP governor, speaking at the occasion, termed the MoU a significant strategic achievement that opened the door to closer connection between Pakistan and the Arab region.

He said that the SBP-AMF collaboration was in line with their vision to leverage cross border integration for complementing the objective of building an innovative digital financial services ecosystem.

“The integration of the two payment systems will increase remittances to Pakistan through formal channels, with enhanced speed, safety, and savings in these cross-border transactions,” he added.

With over 5 million Pakistanis residing in the Arab region and around 55 percent of Pakistan’s total remittances received from Arab countries, the SBP was committed to complete the necessary work and operationalize the connectivity between Raast and Buna in the shortest possible time, he assured.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Abu Dhabi Border From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Gang arrested for slowing down electric meters

Gang arrested for slowing down electric meters

2 minutes ago
 KPCIP to transform Abbottabad city with 6 Billion ..

KPCIP to transform Abbottabad city with 6 Billion Rupee Budget

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan F ..

Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad, FWBI financial advisor d ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh women ODI series commences on ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh women ODI series commences on Saturday

3 minutes ago
 Hindko Academy, Directorate of Archives enter coll ..

Hindko Academy, Directorate of Archives enter collaboration to share resourceful ..

4 minutes ago
 SCBAP issues appreciation letter to lawyer

SCBAP issues appreciation letter to lawyer

41 minutes ago
Walk held at IUB to raise awareness about smog

Walk held at IUB to raise awareness about smog

41 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of protest of Metro bus empl ..

Minister takes notice of protest of Metro bus employees

41 minutes ago
 PDWP approves five development schemes

PDWP approves five development schemes

41 minutes ago
 Accused of murder case held from airport

Accused of murder case held from airport

41 minutes ago
 DPO visits check post to review security situation

DPO visits check post to review security situation

53 minutes ago
 Bomb Blast kills 5, injures 24 in Dera Ismail Kha ..

Bomb Blast kills 5, injures 24 in Dera Ismail Khan

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business