SBP announces bank holiday on 1st Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday, announced bank holiday on 1st Ramzan ul Mubarak 1445 A.H for deduction of Zakat and SBP and all the banks will remain closed for public dealing.

The SBP, in a statement issued here, stated that all banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) shall remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date.

“However, all employees of the banks, DFIs, and MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing),” it added.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene the meeting for sighting of crescent of Ramzan ul Mubarak 1445 AH on Monday March 11, 2024 in Peshawar while meetings of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held at their respective headquarters, simultaneously.

In case of sighting of moon on evening of March 11, 2024 the first of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak will fall on March 12 otherwise the holy month of Ramzan will commence from the next day i.e. March 13, 2024.