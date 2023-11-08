SBP announces closure of banks on Nov 10 in Smog hit areas of Punjab

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, announced closure of bank branches on Friday, November 10, 2023, in Lahore division and certain other districts of Punjab severely hit by Smog

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, announced closure of bank branches on Friday, November 10, 2023, in Lahore division and certain other districts of Punjab severely hit by Smog.

All banks and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) shall keep their branches closed in Lahore Division (viz. Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur districts) and Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Narowal districts on November 10, said a statement issued here by the central bank.

The decision has been taken pursuant to the Punjab government's Notification dated November 08, 2023 in the regard, it added.

The Punjab government has declared an “environmental and health emergency” in Lahore and two other divisions for four days, Nov 9 to 12, to mitigate the impact of smog and according to the notification all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, gymnasiums, schools, and offices (both public and private) shall remain closed for four days in Lahore, Gujranwala and Hafizabad divisions while there shall be limited movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport.