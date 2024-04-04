Open Menu

SBP Announces Eid Holidays From 10 To 12 April

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 06:16 PM

SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April

All the banks and financial institutions will remain closed from April 10 to 12, 2024 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) All the banks and financial institutions will remain closed from April 10 to 12, 2024 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here, announced that the central bank will “remain closed from 10th to 12th April, 2024 (Wednesday to Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Subsequently, all the banks, Micro Finance Banks and other financial institutions will also observe Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from 10 to 12 April, 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Holidays Bank April All From

Recent Stories

Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of G ..

Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of GST on fuel to lower public bur ..

19 minutes ago
 Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

5 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shi ..

Europe stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines

5 minutes ago
 Yellen in China to press officials on tech industr ..

Yellen in China to press officials on tech industry subsidies

5 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

3 hours ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

3 hours ago
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

3 hours ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

6 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

6 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

6 hours ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business