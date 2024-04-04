SBP Announces Eid Holidays From 10 To 12 April
Published April 04, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) All the banks and financial institutions will remain closed from April 10 to 12, 2024 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here, announced that the central bank will “remain closed from 10th to 12th April, 2024 (Wednesday to Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
”
Subsequently, all the banks, Micro Finance Banks and other financial institutions will also observe Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from 10 to 12 April, 2024.
