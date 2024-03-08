Open Menu

SBP Announces Holiday On First Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 10:06 PM

SBP announces holiday on first Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that all its public dealing offices will remain closed on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that all its public dealing offices will remain closed on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

According to the SBP Statement issued here on Friday, the day will be observed as bank holiday for the purpose of Zakat deduction.

All banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Microfinance banks (MFBs) will remain closed for public dealing.

However, all employees of the Bank, DFIs and MFBs will attend their office on bank holiday as normal working day except for public dealing, the statement added.

