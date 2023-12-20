SBP announces public holiday on Dec 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The State Bank of Pakistan, Wednesday, announced public holiday on December 25 on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

