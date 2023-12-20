Open Menu

SBP Announces Public Holiday On Dec 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 09:52 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The State Bank of Pakistan, Wednesday, announced public holiday on December 25 on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on December 25, 2023 (Monday) being public holiday on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” said a statement issued here.

