Open Menu

SBP Announces Public Holiday On Feb 5

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 11:22 PM

SBP announces public holiday on Feb 5

The banks will remain closed on Monday, February 5, 2024, on the occasion of Kashmir Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The banks will remain closed on Monday, February 5, 2024, on the occasion of Kashmir Day.

The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on 5th February 2024 (Monday) being a public holiday on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Day’ as declared by the Government of Pakistan, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan February Government

Recent Stories

BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FC ..

BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FCCI

1 hour ago
 IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

1 hour ago
 JAH announces to support PML-N in elections

JAH announces to support PML-N in elections

1 hour ago
 Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offere ..

Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offered

1 hour ago
 Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassad ..

Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassador

1 hour ago
 ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO

ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO

1 hour ago
BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self ..

BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient

1 hour ago
 PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights ..

PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights if voted to power: Khursheed

1 hour ago
 4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab

4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab

1 hour ago
 RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy ..

RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy rains

1 hour ago
 Two-day seminar held on assistive technology

Two-day seminar held on assistive technology

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Ban ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Bangash visits TMA Kohat

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business