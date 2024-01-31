SBP announces public holiday on Feb 5

The banks will remain closed on Monday, February 5, 2024, on the occasion of Kashmir Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The banks will remain closed on Monday, February 5, 2024, on the occasion of Kashmir Day.

