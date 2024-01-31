SBP Announces Public Holiday On Feb 5
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 11:22 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The banks will remain closed on Monday, February 5, 2024, on the occasion of Kashmir Day.
The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on 5th February 2024 (Monday) being a public holiday on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Day’ as declared by the Government of Pakistan, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.
