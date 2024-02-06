SBP Announces Public Holiday On February 8
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 07:59 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan, Tuesday, announced a public holiday on February 8, 2024 to facilitate voters on the polling day.
The central bank, in a statement issued here, stated that SPB will remain closed on February 8, 2024 (Thursday) being a public holiday in the country as notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan to enable the voters to exercise their right of franchise freely and conveniently in General Election, 2024.
Consequently, all the banks and financial institutions in the country will also remain closed on February 8 on account of the public holiday.
