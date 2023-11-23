Open Menu

SBP Asks EFT Facility Providers To Update Digital Applications

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 08:03 PM

SBP asks EFT facility providers to update digital applications

For the convenience of customers using electronic fund transfer facility, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has prepared standardized list of purposes and directed all banks, electronic money institutions and all other regulated entities to update their digital applications accordingly by the end of the year 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) For the convenience of customers using electronic fund transfer facility, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has prepared standardized list of purposes and directed all banks, electronic money institutions and all other regulated entities to update their digital applications accordingly by the end of the year 2023.

The central bank's Payment Systems Policy and Oversight Department issued a circular letter to heads of all banks, Microfinance banks, Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs), Payment System Operators (PSOs) and Payment Services Providers (PSPs) for standardization of purpose list for domestic electronic fund transfers (EFT).

The circular letter mentioned that all regulated entities providing EFT facilities have in place their own list of purposes for the customers to choose from while conducting transactions through the Internet and mobile banking channels.

In order to streamline the list of purposes and provide convenience to the customers, a standardized list has been prepared after consultation with the banking industry, it added.

The SBP has advised all regulated entities to implement the standardized list of purposes and make necessary changes in their digital applications- internet and mobile banking- by December 31, 2023.

The standardized purpose list for domestic electronic funds transfer through Internet and Mobile banking includes 16 options including bill payment, donations or charity, educational payment, medical expenses, food and groceries purchases and clothing and accessories purchases.

Transfer to own accounts, transfer to family and friends, Insurance or Takaful premium payments, investments, loan or credit card payments, subscription, membership fee or rental payments and salaries or wages disbursement are also part of the standardized list.

Dedicated options are also available in the list for making payments for travelling expenses like transport, hotel, accommodation, tour guide, etc. and business-related payments to vendors and suppliers.

It is pertinent to mention that domestic electronic fund transfers are governed by “Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT)

Regulations” issued in 2018 by the Payment Systems Policy and Oversight Department of the central bank.

