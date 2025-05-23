SBP. banks to observe holiday on May 28

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), all banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, 28 May 2025 on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), all banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, 28 May 2025 on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

” the central bank announced on Friday.

Subsequently, in observance of the Youm-e-Takbeer, all banks, Micro Finance Banks and Development Finance Institution, will also remain closed on May 28, 2025.