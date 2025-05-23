SBP. Banks To Observe Holiday On May 28
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 08:05 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), all banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, 28 May 2025 on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), all banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, 28 May 2025 on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.
“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on May 28, 2025 (Wednesday) being public holiday on the occasion of "Youm-e-Takbeer", as declared by the Government of Pakistan.
” the central bank announced on Friday.
Subsequently, in observance of the Youm-e-Takbeer, all banks, Micro Finance Banks and Development Finance Institution, will also remain closed on May 28, 2025.
