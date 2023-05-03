UrduPoint.com

SBP Cancels License Of An Exchange Company On Violation Of Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 07:05 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday, cancelled the authorization and license of M/s. Mega Currency Exchange Company 'B' (Pvt.) Limited on account of contraventions of the relevant laws and regulations.

According to a statement issued here, the aforesaid exchange company, including its head office and branches, could no longer undertake any kind of foreign exchange-related business activity following the cancellation of the license.

