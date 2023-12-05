SBP conducts Young Islamic Banking Professional session

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot conducted a session "Young Islamic Banking Professional" for the students and faculty of University of Sialkot (USKT), here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, Faculty members and 170 students attended the session.

Senior Deputy Chief Manager (SBP) Sialkot, Nisar Ahmed led the delegation of SBP Sialkot along with Assistant Director (AD) Safian Taseer and Ghulam Officer Mohi-ud-Din.

Opening remarks were given by Dean USKT Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, Dr. Athar Azim.

Director Board of Advance Studies and Research (BASR) USKT, Dr.

Kausar Abbas shared the message of competent authority that Islamic banking and finance hold significant importance for individuals and economies worldwide due to their unique principles, ethical framework, and distinct features. The increasing global recognition and adoption of Islamic finance reflect its growing importance in shaping a more inclusive, ethical and stable financial ecosystem.

The guest speaker Aqeel Akhtar from Bank Alfalah Islamic delivered keynote address while highlighting the importance of Islamic finance .