SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis point to 9 per cent

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2020) State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to cut the policy rate by a further 200 basis points to 9 percent here on Thursday.

The decision was made in an emergency –called meeting after the members of the committee noted the worsening outlook for global and domestic economic activity in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement issued by SBP’s media wing, the MPC noted that it “remains ready to take whatever further actions become necessary in response to the evolving economic impact of the Coronavirus due to the given situation,”.

It said that since the last MPC meeting, the global and domestic outlook further deteriorated. The world economy was expected to enter into the sharpest downturn since the Great Depression, contracting by as much as 3 percent in 2020, according to projections released this week by the IMF. This was a much deeper recession than the 0.07 percent contraction during the global financial crisis in 2009, it added.

The statement also said that there were severe risks of a worse outcome. In addition, global oil prices plummeted further, with futures markets suggesting low prices would persist. Domestically, high-frequency indicators of activity―including retail sales, credit card spending, cement production, export orders, tax collections, and mobility data from Google’s recently introduced Community Mobility Reports―suggest a significant slowdown in most parts of the economy in recent weeks. On the inflation front, both the March CPI out-turn and more recent weekly SPI releases in April also show a marked reduction in inflation momentum.

While there was exceptionally high uncertainty about the severity and duration of the Coronavirus shock, the developments discussed above imply further downward revision in the outlook for growth and inflation.

The economy was expected to contract by -1.5 percent in FY20 before recovering to around 2 percent growth in FY21. Inflation was expected to be close to the lower end of the previously announced 11-12 percent range this fiscal year, and to fall to 7-9 percent range next fiscal year. While there are some upside risks to headline inflation in case of temporary supply disruptions or food price shocks, these are unlikely to generate strong second-round effects due to the weakness of the economy. Similarly, the inflationary impact of the recent exchange rate depreciation is expected to be contained given low import demand and falling global prices.

The committee said that these reduces forward looking real interest rates (defined as the policy rate less expected inflation) to around zero, which was about the middle of the range across most emerging markets. The MPC was of the view that this action would cushion the impact of the Coronavirus shock on growth and employment, including by easing borrowing costs and the debt service burden of households and firms, while also maintaining financial stability. It would also help ensure that economic activity is better placed to recover when the pandemic subsides.

The MPC highlighted that this rate cut would complement other measures recently taken by the SBP to support the economy, including concessional financing to companies that do not lay off workers, one-year extension in principal payments, doubling of the period for rescheduling of loans from 90 to 180 days, and concessional financing for hospitals and medical centers incurring expenses to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.