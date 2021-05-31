SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged lauded: Mian Zahid Hussain

Low interest rates in other countries increasing remittances, Coronavirus breaks back of hundi business

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st April, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said coronavirus restrictions have damaged the business of illegal money transfer prompting overseas Pakistani to send money through legal channels.



Pakistan will continue to get good amount of remittances unless the travel restrictions are removed and the hundi business is revived, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that apart from the efforts of the government and SBP, very low-interest rates in other countries has prompted people to invest in Pakistan in the Roshan Digital Account.



Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that people living abroad are sending more money to their near and dear ones due to unprecedented inflation so that they can remain afloat.



He lauded the decision of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to keep interest rates unchanged at seven percent however said that a further reduction of two percent in the policy rate will trigger economic activity and improve revenue.



Increased interest rates in other countries and improved travel conditions can reduce inflows of remittances and hit forex reserves for which steps should be taken.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that current account deficit was 20 billion dollars when the incumbent government came to power.

Twelve billion dollars were borrowed from three countries, rupees was depreciated, import bill was reduced and exports were increased to improve situation.

The exchange rate eroded substantially but exports were not improved according to the expectation however some export orders were diverted from Indian and Bangladesh to Pakistan providing some relief.



Meanwhile, the import of spare parts, edible oil, cotton, and some food items have surged putting pressure on forex reserves, he observed.