SBP Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Punjab’s Digital Transformation Initiatives

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2025 | 05:59 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2025) A delegation from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) visited the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to gain an in-depth understanding of the Punjab Government’s ICT initiatives.

The delegation included Assistant Chief Manager of State Bank BSC Lahore Ali Ata, Deputy Director of SBP NIBAF Islamabad Hafiz Anwar, and participants from nine countries for the 53rd International Central Banking Course.

The visit provided a platform for the delegation to review key projects executed by PITB in areas such as e-Governance, Automation, Citizen-Centric Services, business Support, and Youth Empowerment.

During the visit, PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif presented a comprehensive briefing on PITB’s groundbreaking projects, highlighting how they have significantly contributed to transforming Punjab into a digital hub.

The SBP delegation commended PITB’s efforts and discussed potential opportunities for future collaboration aimed at enhancing financial and digital inclusion across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “Our commitment to digital transformation not only modernizes public service delivery but also plays a crucial role in fostering financial inclusion and economic growth. We eagerly anticipate further collaborations with SBP to drive a more digitally empowered future for Punjab.”

