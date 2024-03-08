Open Menu

SBP Director Pays Tribute To Pakistani Women, Stresses For Women's Digital Financial Inclusion Key To Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Director at the State Bank of Pakistan Abid Qamar Friday paid tribute to Pakistani women for pivotal role in nation building and urged for women's digital financial inclusion as economic empowerment is key to Pakistan's development

Talking to PTV news channel, while paying tribute to Women on International women day he stressed that the women' financial inclusion is crucial to promoting gender equality and empowering women in all aspects of their lives.

"No nation can rise to the height of glory unless their women are side by side with them", he said, adding, recognizing their important role, SBP has taken a number of steps towards financial inclusion of women.

He added that this initiative envisions greater engagement of women in the financial sector through increased employment in financial institutions as well as enhanced access to financial services.

"SBP considers it is imperative to support the career progression of the women employees and encourage them to aim for leadership position with the hope that in the coming years women in leadership position should become the norm, not the exception", he mentioned.

"We must acknowledge the contribution of women in our economy and to encourage greater participation of women as we as an industry must provide women friendly work environment and facilities where women can thrive and contribute their full potential towards the nation’s progress", he added.

