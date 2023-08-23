Open Menu

SBP Directs Banks To Expand DIRBS To AJK, GB To Felicitate Tax Payers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 10:09 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) directed all commercial and microfinance banks to expand Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) to Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to facilitate payment of duties and levy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) directed all commercial and microfinance banks to expand Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) to Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to facilitate payment of duties and levy.

The Finance department of the central bank has issued circular letter to heads of all the commercial and microfinance banks advising them to implement DIRBS and make available the payment facility at their branches located within the territorial jurisdiction of AJK and GB.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had developed DIRBS system across Pakistan for the purpose of generating challan or Payment System ID (PSID) and its payment through banks' Alternate Delivery Channel (ADC) Over-the-Counter (OTC) facility and ATMs.

PTA intended to roll out the DIRBS system across AJK and GB region on similar lines for convenience of general public intending to register their mobile devices.

With a view to ensure that taxpayers have the facility to pay the DIRBS duty or levy through OTC and ATMs facility, the SBP has further directed all Commercial and Microfinance Banks to issue necessary instructions to concerned branches for deputing officials who are well-versed with the DIRBS system.

More Stories From Business