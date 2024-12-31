SBP Governor briefs finance minister on key initiatives to boost fiscal resilience

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad here on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb and provided a comprehensive year-end review of the ongoing and planned initiatives aimed at strengthening Pakistan's fiscal framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad here on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb and provided a comprehensive year-end review of the ongoing and planned initiatives aimed at strengthening Pakistan's fiscal framework.

He highlighted efforts to stabilize the exchange rate and bolster foreign reserves, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

The overall performance of the banking sector and its significant contributions to the economy were also discussed, with both sides recognizing the sector's pivotal role in supporting economic growth.

Additionally, the meeting focused on measures to further enhance the inflow of workers' remittances, with a shared commitment to strengthening this vital source of foreign exchange for the country.

Both the Minister and the Governor acknowledged the importance of continued collaboration between the Finance Ministry and SBP to achieve economic stability and sustainable growth.