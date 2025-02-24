Open Menu

SBP Hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE Seminar On Capacity Building Of Financial Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 07:41 PM

SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Monday, organized the 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar, titled “Challenges and Opportunities in the Capacity Building of Central Banks and the Financial Industry: Lessons for SAARC Countries.” at National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), Islamabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Monday, organized the 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar, titled “Challenges and Opportunities in the Capacity Building of Central Banks and the Financial Industry: Lessons for SAARC Countries.” at National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), Islamabad.

The seminar, inaugurated by Deputy Governor SBP, Saleemullah, brought together distinguished experts, policymakers, and delegates from SAARC member countries to discuss critical issues shaping the future of central banking and financial systems, said a statement issued here.

The Deputy Governor SBP, in his keynote address, emphasized the transformative impact of technological advancements, geoeconomic shifts, and climate change on central banking.

He highlighted the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and blockchain in enhancing the efficiency, inclusivity, and affordability of financial services.

The Deputy Governor outlined three key challenges facing central banks and financial institutions. Firstly, the accelerating adoption of AI, big data analytics, and blockchain necessitating an urgent reskilling of the central bank workforce to keep pace with innovation. Secondly, the global digital divide poses significant risks to the adoption of digital technologies in developing regions like South Asia. And thirdly, the rise of fintech and financial disconnectedness that has intensified challenges related to cyber-security, data privacy, and financial fraud, demanding greater regional and global collaboration.

In his concluding remarks, the Deputy Governor stressed that digital transformation is no longer optional but imperative for financial institutions. He called for investments in advanced analytics, AI and automation, and the development of regulatory frameworks that balance innovation with stability.

He also highlighted the unique role of SAARCFINANCE as a platform for cross-border collaboration, advocating for joint training programs, knowledge exchange, and the establishment of regional centers of excellence.

Seminar panelists included renowned academics, policymakers, and industry professionals from prestigious institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Huawei, Allied Bank Limited (ABL), the Asia School of Business, LUMS, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance, and the Financial Stability Institute. Their immersive discussions provided participants with valuable insights into workforce development, technological adoption, and regulatory innovation.

The seminar was concluded by CEO NIBAF, Mr. Riaz Nazarali Chunara who called for collective action to address the evolving challenges of the financial industry.

He urged that by embracing innovation, investing in human capital, and strengthening regional cooperation, SAARC countries can build a more resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem capable of navigating the complexities of the 21st century.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Herita ..

'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Heritage Days

6 seconds ago
 SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity bu ..

SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry

4 minutes ago
 UAE Consul General in Shanghai: Abu Dhabi has deve ..

UAE Consul General in Shanghai: Abu Dhabi has developed flexible, integrated eco ..

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangement ..

Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy mat ..

4 minutes ago
 SEHA recognises exceptional blood donors

SEHA recognises exceptional blood donors

45 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions for Post-Graduate Diploma

45 minutes ago
Dubai Data and Statistics completes Household Inco ..

Dubai Data and Statistics completes Household Income, Expenditure Survey 2024

45 minutes ago
 Sharif, Aliyev finalize matters on Azerbaijan's $2 ..

Sharif, Aliyev finalize matters on Azerbaijan's $2 bn investment in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition win ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management Syste ..

Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management System

1 hour ago
 PM visits Victory Monument to pay tribute to Nagor ..

PM visits Victory Monument to pay tribute to Nagorno-Karabagh war heroes

23 minutes ago
 ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding ..

ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business