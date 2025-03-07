Open Menu

SBP Injects Over Rs 11.6 Trillion In The Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 06:55 PM

SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (BPS), on Friday, injected Rs 11,645.15 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (BPS), on Friday, injected Rs 11,645.15 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO).

The SBP conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7-day and 28-day tenors on March 07, 2025 and accepted 30 bids amounting to Rs 10,809.45 billion while another Rs 835.7 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

The central bank received 30 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 11,186.15 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.06 to 12.12 percent while no bid was received for the 28-day tenor.

The SBP accepted an amount of Rs 10,809.45 billion offered through 30 quotes for the 7-day tenor at 12.06% rate of return. Total amount offered at 12.06% was Rs 1,592.45 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 1,215.75 billion on pro-rata basis.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors. The central bank received 12 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs 835.7 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.08 to 12.12 % while no bid was received for 28-day tenor. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 11 quotes at 12.08% rate of return.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: ..

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..

1 minute ago
 Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over a ..

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over arrogant behavior

19 minutes ago
 SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes aft ..

SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes after liftoff

34 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market

3 minutes ago
 CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder ..

CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder, coastal highway projects

3 minutes ago
 IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid pri ..

IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns

1 hour ago
S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector ..

S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector in 2025

1 hour ago
 Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TD ..

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case

2 hours ago
 Stock markets, bitcoin down as Trump policies roil ..

Stock markets, bitcoin down as Trump policies roil markets

3 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 J ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team

2 hours ago
 12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, adviser ..

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, i ..

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business