SBP Injects Over Rs 11.6 Trillion In The Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 06:55 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (BPS), on Friday, injected Rs 11,645.15 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO).
The SBP conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7-day and 28-day tenors on March 07, 2025 and accepted 30 bids amounting to Rs 10,809.45 billion while another Rs 835.7 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.
The central bank received 30 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 11,186.15 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.06 to 12.12 percent while no bid was received for the 28-day tenor.
The SBP accepted an amount of Rs 10,809.45 billion offered through 30 quotes for the 7-day tenor at 12.06% rate of return. Total amount offered at 12.06% was Rs 1,592.45 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 1,215.75 billion on pro-rata basis.
Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors. The central bank received 12 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs 835.7 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.08 to 12.12 % while no bid was received for 28-day tenor. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 11 quotes at 12.08% rate of return.
