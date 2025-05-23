SBP Injects Over Rs 12.8 Trillion In The Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:01 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 12,817.1 billion in the market on Friday through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO)
The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 21 day tenors on May 23, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 12,421.1 billion against 36 quotes while another Rs 396 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.
For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 28 quotes for the 21-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 12,133.6 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.03% to 11.13%. SBP accepted Rs 11,900 billion against 28 bids at 11.03% rate of return. The total amount offered at 11.03% was Rs 2,975.8 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 2,742.
2 billion on a pro-rata basis.
Moreover, the SBP also received 8 bids for a 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 521.1 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.10 to 11.13%. The SBP accepted all the 8 quotes with the entire amount at 11.10% rate of return.
Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7 and 21 day tenors and inserted Rs 396 billion. The central bank received 5 bids for 21-day tenor offering Rs 189 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.08 to 11.12%. SBP accepted the entire amount of 5 quotes at 11.08% rate of return.
The central bank received 4 bids for 7-day tenor offering an amount of Rs 207 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.10 to 11.13%. The SBP accepted the entire amount at an 11.10% rate of return.
