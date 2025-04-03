SBP Injects Over Rs 2 Trillion In The Market
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 06:23 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Thursday, injected Rs 2,016.15 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase Open Market Operations (OMO).
The SBP conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 4-day tenor on April 03, 2025 and accepted a total Rs 2,016.
15 billion at 12.09 percent rate of return.
The central bank received 13 bids for the 4-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 2,016.15 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.17 percent. The SBP accepted all the 13 quotes with the entire amount at the lowest rate offered.
