Open Menu

SBP Injects Over Rs 2 Trillion In The Market

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 06:23 PM

SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Thursday, injected Rs 2,016.15 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase Open Market Operations (OMO)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Thursday, injected Rs 2,016.15 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase Open Market Operations (OMO).

The SBP conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 4-day tenor on April 03, 2025 and accepted a total Rs 2,016.

15 billion at 12.09 percent rate of return.

The central bank received 13 bids for the 4-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 2,016.15 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.17 percent. The SBP accepted all the 13 quotes with the entire amount at the lowest rate offered.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch B ..

TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch BusinessTime

26 minutes ago
 Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients fo ..

Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients for AED1 million research fund

26 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches near ..

Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches nearly SAR50 billion in 2024

3 minutes ago
 EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with I ..

EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025

41 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

3 minutes ago
Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic econ ..

Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic economy: BusinessEurope

1 hour ago
 Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue gr ..

Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue growth, achieves AED960 million ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to w ..

Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to win BolognaRagazzi Award

2 hours ago
 EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval co ..

EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON

2 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..

3 hours ago
 ‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's s ..

‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business