Open Menu

SBP Injects Over Rs2.6 Trillion Into Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 06:16 PM

SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Friday, injected Rs2,601.55 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Friday, injected Rs2,601.55 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO).

According to OMO results issued here, the SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on June 21, 2024 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and accepted all the 31 received bids amounting to Rs2,471,550 million.

The central bank received 20 quotes for 7-day tenor amounting to Rs1,984.7 billion offered at the rate of return ranging between 20.56 to 20.63 percent. For the 28-day tenor an amount of Rs486.

85 billion was offered through 11 quotes at the rate of return ranging between 20.55% to 20.59%.

The SBP accepted all the 20 bids for 7-day tenor at 20.56% and 11 bids for 28-tenor at 20.55 % annual rate of return.

Meanwhile, the central bank also injected Rs130 billion in the market through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7-day and 28-day tenors.

The SBP received one quote amounting to Rs130 billion (face value of collateral) at 20.58% rate of return while no bid was received for 28-day tenor. The central bank accepted the quote at 22.58% cut-off rate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank June Market All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

26 seconds ago
 UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Science ..

UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar

33 seconds ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

1 hour ago
 Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

2 hours ago
 Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB ..

Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..

2 hours ago
Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with th ..

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro

4 hours ago
 realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, ..

Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..

4 hours ago
 Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his ..

Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

6 hours ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business