SBP injects over Rs4.25 trillion in the market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs4,255.9 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO) on Friday.

According to OMO results issued here, the SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on October 25, 2024 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and accepted total 27 bids cumulatively amounting to Rs4,232.9 billion.

The central bank received 27 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs4,232.

9 billion at the rate of return ranging between 17.56 to 17.62 percent while no bid was received for the 28-day tenor.

The central bank accepted the entire amount offered through the 27 bids for 7-day tenor at 17.56% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and received only one bid for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs23 billion at 17.60% rate of return.

The central bank accepted the quote at the offered rate.