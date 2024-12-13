SBP Injects Over Rs9.89 Trillion In The Market
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 07:25 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs9893.6 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs9893.6 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO).
The SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on December 13, 2024 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and, as per results issued, accepted an amount of Rs9553.6 billion offered through 29 bids.
The central bank received 29 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs9553.6 billion at the rate of return ranging from 15.
04 to 15.10 percent while no bid was received for the 28-day tenor.
The central bank accepted the entire amount offered through 29 bids for 7-day tenor at the 15.04% rate of return.
Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors. The central bank received 4 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs340 billion at the rate of return ranging between 15.08 to 15.12 % while no bid was received for 28-day tenor.
The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through 4 quotes for 7-day tenor at 15.08% rate of return.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visits Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarter
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
374-member KP contingent to participate in Quaid-e-Azam Games
National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Development'
20th batch completes Friends of Police Internship Programme
KP food authority seals several milk shops
WB approves $240 mln to support water, sanitation services
England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifying
Rumours about taxes on remittances rubbished
England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifying
PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in second T20I clash
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
More Stories From Business
-
WB approves $240 mln to support water, sanitation services28 minutes ago
-
Gold price drops by Rs5,000 per tola1 hour ago
-
Rumours about taxes on remittances rubbished25 minutes ago
-
China's yuan loans grow by 17.1 trillion yuan in first 11 months25 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 121 points2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs5,000 per tola2 hours ago
-
Markets diverge as China economic pledges disappoint1 minute ago
-
SBP injects over Rs9.89 trillion in the market1 minute ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan proposes to sign Pak-Tajikistan bilateral PTA1 minute ago
-
SBP to announce the monetary policy on Monday1 minute ago
-
SBP to announce monetary policy on Dec 161 minute ago
-
Short-term inflation decelerates to 3.71%3 hours ago