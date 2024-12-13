Open Menu

SBP Injects Over Rs9.89 Trillion In The Market

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 07:25 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs9893.6 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs9893.6 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO).

The SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on December 13, 2024 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and, as per results issued, accepted an amount of Rs9553.6 billion offered through 29 bids.

The central bank received 29 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs9553.6 billion at the rate of return ranging from 15.

04 to 15.10 percent while no bid was received for the 28-day tenor.

The central bank accepted the entire amount offered through 29 bids for 7-day tenor at the 15.04% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors. The central bank received 4 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs340 billion at the rate of return ranging between 15.08 to 15.12 % while no bid was received for 28-day tenor.

The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through 4 quotes for 7-day tenor at 15.08% rate of return.

