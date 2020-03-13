SBP injects Rs 1,035.950 billion

SBP injects Rs1,035.950 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):

Twenty two bids of Rs 1,038.450 billion were offered, of which 21 bids of Rs 1,035.950 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.26 percent, said SBP.