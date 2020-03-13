UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP Injects Rs 1,035.950 Billion

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:39 PM

SBP injects Rs 1,035.950 billion

SBP injects Rs1,035.950 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :SBP injects Rs1,035.950 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Twenty two bids of Rs 1,038.450 billion were offered, of which 21 bids of Rs 1,035.950 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.26 percent, said SBP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Money Market Billion

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y7p Launches in Pakistan to Resounding Mark ..

9 minutes ago

Champions League, Premier League swept aside as co ..

1 minute ago

3 shopkeepers arrested in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: China and 17 European countries to ho ..

18 minutes ago

Berlin offers 'unlimited' credit to help companies ..

3 minutes ago

NAB chairman directs investigations of sharing pho ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.