SBP Injects Rs 1,097.15 Billion Into Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:02 PM

SBP injects Rs 1,097.15 billion into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 1,097.15 billion into the money market for seven days as rever repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 1,097.15 billion into the money market for seven days as rever repo purchase through its open market operation.

All 25 quotes offered were accepted.The rate of return accepted is 7.02 percent per annum, said SBP press release.

