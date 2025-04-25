SBP Injects Rs 11.855 Trillion In The Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 07:15 PM
The central bank, Friday, injected Rs 11,854.95 billion in the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO)
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14-day tenors on April 25, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 11,597.45 billion against 35 quotes while another Rs 257.5 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.
For the Reverse Repo Purchase, the central bank received 23 quotes for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 11,555.4 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.03% to 12.13%. SBP accepted Rs 11,150 billion against all the 23 bids at 12.03% rate of return. Total amount offered at 12.03% was RS 3,095 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 2,689 billion on a pro-rata basis.
Moreover, the SBP also received 12 bids for a 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 447.45 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.12 percent. The SBP accepted all the 12 quotes with the entire amount at 12.09% rate of return.
Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7 and 14 day tenors and injected Rs 257.5 billion. The central bank received 2 bids for 7-day tenor offering an amount of Rs 106 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.10%. The SBP accepted the entire amount of both the quotes at a 12.09% rate of return.
SBP also received 3 bids for 14 day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 151.5 billion at rate of return ranging between 12.10 to 12.13%. The central bank accepted the total amount offered at a 12.10% rate of return.
