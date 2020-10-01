SBP injects Rs 30 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 30 billion into money market for one day through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 30 billion into money market for one day through its open market operation.

Five quotes of Rs 85 billion were offered, of which 2 of Rs 30 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 7.08 percent per annum, said SBP release.