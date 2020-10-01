UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP Injects Rs 30 Bn Into Market

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:08 PM

SBP injects Rs 30 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 30 billion into money market for one day through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 30 billion into money market for one day through its open market operation.

Five quotes of Rs 85 billion were offered, of which 2 of Rs 30 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 7.08 percent per annum, said SBP release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Money Market Billion

Recent Stories

EU leaders meet on rifts over Turkey and budget

3 minutes ago

Armenia TV's Cameraman Injured in Shelling by Azer ..

3 minutes ago

Navalny's Accusations Against Putin Groundless, In ..

3 minutes ago

Swiss vote bolsters EU relations, but storm clouds ..

3 minutes ago

Second seed Pliskova knocked out of Roland Garros ..

3 minutes ago

201 LUMHS students receive Ehsaas Programme Schola ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.