SBP Injects Rs 393.75 Billion Into Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) State Bank of Pakistan, Thursday, injected Rs 393.75 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase Open Market Operation (OMO).
According to OMO results issued here, the SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on May 9, 2024 for a tenor of one day.
The central bank received 6 quotes amounting to Rs 410.25 billion offered at the rate of return ranging between 22.12 - 22.06 %. Off them 4 quotes, amounting to Rs393.750 billion at the return rate of 22.07% p.a., were accepted.
