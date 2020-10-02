SBP injects Rs 800 bln into market

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 800 billion into money market for 7 days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 7.02 percent per annum, said SBP release.