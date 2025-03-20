Open Menu

SBP Injects Rs 887.95 Billion In Market

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 09:02 PM

SBP injects Rs 887.95 billion in market

State Bank of Pakistan injected Rs 887.95 billion in the market through Open Market Operation Reverse Repo Purchase on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) State Bank of Pakistan injected Rs 887.95 billion in the market through Open Market Operation Reverse Repo Purchase on Thursday.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on March 20, 2025 for 8-day tenor and injected Rs 887.

95 billion in the market.

The central bank received 9 quotes for the 8-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs 887.95 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.06% to 12.15%. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 9 quotes at 12.06% rate of return.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Eid, Spring holidays announced for Islamabad Educa ..

Eid, Spring holidays announced for Islamabad Educational Institutions

1 minute ago
 National Media Office provides insightful highligh ..

National Media Office provides insightful highlights of BRIDGE Summit

6 minutes ago
 Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority showcasing true ima ..

Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority showcasing true image of Islam in Pakistan: Wajee ..

12 seconds ago
 Ramadan Nights exhibition witnesses huge turnout a ..

Ramadan Nights exhibition witnesses huge turnout at Expo Centre Sharjah

6 minutes ago
 Tax office continues action against PoS violations

Tax office continues action against PoS violations

1 minute ago
 Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging o ..

Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging on essential goods

1 minute ago
President of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM

President of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM

1 minute ago
 President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto of ..

President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM

1 minute ago
 Int’l Day of Forests to be observed on 21 March

Int’l Day of Forests to be observed on 21 March

1 minute ago
 BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after IC ..

BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victor ..

14 minutes ago
 Meeting on KP lease policy held

Meeting on KP lease policy held

4 minutes ago
 Belarusian Amkodor, MTZ featured at international ..

Belarusian Amkodor, MTZ featured at international exhibition in Russia's Ufa

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business