SBP Injects Rs 887.95 Billion In Market
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 09:02 PM
State Bank of Pakistan injected Rs 887.95 billion in the market through Open Market Operation Reverse Repo Purchase on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) State Bank of Pakistan injected Rs 887.95 billion in the market through Open Market Operation Reverse Repo Purchase on Thursday.
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on March 20, 2025 for 8-day tenor and injected Rs 887.
95 billion in the market.
The central bank received 9 quotes for the 8-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs 887.95 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.06% to 12.15%. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 9 quotes at 12.06% rate of return.
Recent Stories
Eid, Spring holidays announced for Islamabad Educational Institutions
National Media Office provides insightful highlights of BRIDGE Summit
Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority showcasing true image of Islam in Pakistan: Wajee ..
Ramadan Nights exhibition witnesses huge turnout at Expo Centre Sharjah
Tax office continues action against PoS violations
Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging on essential goods
President of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM
President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM
Int’l Day of Forests to be observed on 21 March
BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victor ..
Meeting on KP lease policy held
Belarusian Amkodor, MTZ featured at international exhibition in Russia's Ufa
More Stories From Business
-
Belarusian Amkodor, MTZ featured at international exhibition in Russia's Ufa4 minutes ago
-
SBP injects Rs 887.95 billion in market4 minutes ago
-
Hanwha Aerospace to raise 3.6 tln won for global investments25 minutes ago
-
Haroon Akhtar supports Bio Gas plant to drive economic growth, sustainable energy56 minutes ago
-
Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
President, ICCI Kazakhstan Ambassador explore avenues for bilateral trade, investment3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves cross $ 16 billion40 minutes ago
-
Business Community must show commitment to drive economic progress: Nasir Qureshi3 hours ago
-
Pak-Denmark strengthens economic, trade ties ahead of Key visits3 hours ago
-
Wagon owners demand allowing public transport on urban routes4 hours ago
-
Wagon owners demand allowing public transport on urban routes4 hours ago
-
Stock markets retreat on revised US economic outlook35 minutes ago