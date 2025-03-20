SBP injects Rs 887.95 billion in market

State Bank of Pakistan injected Rs 887.95 billion in the market through Open Market Operation Reverse Repo Purchase on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) State Bank of Pakistan injected Rs 887.95 billion in the market through Open Market Operation Reverse Repo Purchase on Thursday.

The central bank received 9 quotes for the 8-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs 887.95 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.06% to 12.15%. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 9 quotes at 12.06% rate of return.