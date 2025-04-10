SBP Injects Rs 908 Billion In The Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:45 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), injected Rs 908.5 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Thursday
The SBP conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 1-day tenor on April 10, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 843 billion against 3 bids while another Rs 65.5 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.
The central bank received 3 bids for 1-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 843 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.
10 to 12.13 percent. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 3 quotes at a 12.10% rate of return.
Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 1-day tenor. The central bank received 2 bids offering an amount of Rs 65.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.11 to 12.12 %.
The SBP accepted both the quotes with the entire amount offered at the 12.11% rate of return.
