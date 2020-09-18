SBP injects Rs 950 bn into market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 950 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

All 22 quotes offered were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 7.02 per cent per annum, said SBP release.