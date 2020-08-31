SBP injects Rs1,032.65 billion into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Monday Injected Rs1,032.65 billion into money market for four days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Monday Injected Rs1,032.65 billion into money market for four days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

SBP press release issued here said total 22 bids of Rs1,162.65 billion were offered. Twenty one bids of Rs1,032.65 billion were accepted.

The rate of return accepted is 7.03 percent per annum.