SBP Injects Rs2.35 Trillion In The Market
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 06:44 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs2350 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO) on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs2350 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO) on Friday.
According to OMO results issued here, the SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on November 29, 2024 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and accepted an amount of Rs2100 billion offered through 15 bids.
The central bank received 15 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs2417.4 billion at the rate of return ranging from 15.05 to 15.10 percent while no bid was received for the 28-day tenor.
The central bank accepted an amount of Rs2100 billion offered through 15 bids for 7-day tenor at the 15.
05% rate of return. Total amount offered at 15.05% was Rs705 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs387.6 billion on pro-rata basis.
Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and injected Rs250 billion in the market. The central bank received 5 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs327.1 billion at the rate of return ranging between 15.08 to 15.12 % while no bid was received for 28-day tenor.
The SBP accepted Rs250 billion out of the total amount offered through 3 quotes for 7-day tenor at 15.08% rate of return. Total amount offered at 15.08% was Rs191 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs113.9 billion on pro-rata basis.
Recent Stories
Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points
Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on cards
BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical trai ..
Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG, P&D depts to start work on ..
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
More Stories From Business
-
Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data5 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points5 minutes ago
-
Gold price surges by Rs 2,100 per tola38 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on cards3 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data3 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation decelerates to 5.13 %4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Turkish economy grows 2.1% in Q36 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open6 hours ago
-
Myanmar earns over 2.7 bln USD from agricultural exports in April-Oct7 hours ago
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Friday7 hours ago