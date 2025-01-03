SBP Injects Rs2.43 Trillion In The Market
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs2,429.65 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday
The SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on January 03, 2025 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and, as per results issued, accepted an amount of Rs2,245.65 billion offered through 23 bids.
The central bank received 10 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs1,455.8 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.04 to 13.09 percent while 13 bids were received for the 28-day tenor offering an amount of Rs1,145.65 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.04 to 13.08 %.
The central bank accepted an amount of Rs1,100 billion offered through 10 quotes for 7-day tenor at 13.
04% rate of return. Total amount offered at 13.04% was Rs427 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs100 billion on pro rata basis. The SBP also accepted all the 13 quotes offered for 28-day tenor amounting to Rs1,145.65 billion at 13.04% rate of return.
Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and injected Rs184 billion into the market while accepting the 5 quotes offered.
The central bank received 4 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs179 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.08 to 13.10 % and one bid for 28-day tenor amounting to Rs5 billion at 13.08% rate of return.
The SBP accepted all the 5 quotes for 7-day and 28-day tenors with the entire offered amount at 13.08% rate of return.
