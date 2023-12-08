Open Menu

SBP Injects Rs.4564.1 Billion Into Market

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 05:44 PM

SBP injects Rs.4564.1 billion into market

State Bank of Pakistan, Friday, injected Rs. 4564.1 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Modarabah Open Market Operation (OMO)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) State Bank of Pakistan, Friday, injected Rs. 4564.1 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Modarabah Open Market Operation (OMO).

According to OMO results issued here, the SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on December 8, 2023 for 3 different tenor of 7, 14 and 28 days.

The central bank for the 7-day tenor received 27 quotes amounting to Rs.3711.55 billion offered at the rate of return ranging between 22.07 to 22.15 % p.a.

Moreover, for the 14-day tenor 8 quotes amounting to Rs.67.9 billion were offered at the rate of return ranging between 22.10 to 22.16 % while for the 28-day tenor 12 quotes amounting to Rs.

639.65 billion were offered at the rate of return ranging between 22.06 to 22.13 %.

The central bank accepted all the 47 quotes offered with amount adding to Rs.4419.1 billion at the return rate of 22.07, 22.10 and 22.06 % for 7, 14 and 28 days respectively.

Meanwhile, the central bank also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 3 different tenors of 7, 14 and 28 days, in which it received only one bid amounting to Rs.145 billion (Face Value of Collateral) for 7-day tenor at 22.07% rate of return while no bids were received for 14 and 28 day tenors.

The SBP accepted the quote at cut-off rate of 22.07%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank December Market All Billion P

Recent Stories

Sindh govt plans to induct 180 electric buses

Sindh govt plans to induct 180 electric buses

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise before US jobs

Stock markets mostly rise before US jobs

5 minutes ago
 Peshawar Region wins Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Cha ..

Peshawar Region wins Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship trophy

5 minutes ago
 Israel squeezes Gaza cities ahead of rare UN vote

Israel squeezes Gaza cities ahead of rare UN vote

5 minutes ago
 Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

9 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

18 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

18 hours ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

18 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business