SBP introduces Roshan Digital Account for Overseas Pakistanis

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) State Bank of Pakistan introduced #RoshanDigitalAccount for Overseas Pakistanis which would allow them to open repatriable accounts in Pakistani banks remotely in a presence-less manner.

Governor SBP Dr. Reza Baqir

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr. Reza Baqir also recorded his video message for information of Overseas Pakistanis on YouTube.

In another tweet, SBP said: “ 2/2 #RoshanDigitalAccount introduced by #SBP will give Overseas Pakistanis access to lifestyle banking products and attractive $ and rupee denominated investment opportunities,”.