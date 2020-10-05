SBP Introduces Roshan Digital Account For Overseas Pakistanis
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:50 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan says that Pakistanis could open repatriate accounts in Pakistani banks remotely in a presence-less manner.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) State Bank of Pakistan introduced #RoshanDigitalAccount for Overseas Pakistanis which would allow them to open repatriable accounts in Pakistani banks remotely in a presence-less manner.
Taking to Twitter, State Bank of Pakistan made this announcement for overseas Pakistanis. State Bank of Pakistan tweeted: “1/2 #SBP has introduced #RoshanDigitalAccount for Overseas Pakistanis which will allow them to open repatriable accounts in Pakistani banks remotely in a presence-less manner.
Governor SBP Dr. Reza Baqir@rezabaqir,”.
State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr. Reza Baqir also recorded his video message for information of Overseas Pakistanis on YouTube.
In another tweet, SBP said: “ 2/2 #RoshanDigitalAccount introduced by #SBP will give Overseas Pakistanis access to lifestyle banking products and attractive $ and rupee denominated investment opportunities,”.