SBP Introduces Roshan Digital Account For Overseas Pakistanis

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

SBP introduces Roshan Digital Account for Overseas Pakistanis

The State Bank of Pakistan says that Pakistanis could open repatriate accounts in Pakistani banks remotely in a presence-less manner.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) State Bank of Pakistan introduced #RoshanDigitalAccount for Overseas Pakistanis which would allow them to open repatriable accounts in Pakistani banks remotely in a presence-less manner.

Taking to Twitter, State Bank of Pakistan made this announcement for overseas Pakistanis. State Bank of Pakistan tweeted: “1/2 #SBP has introduced #RoshanDigitalAccount for Overseas Pakistanis which will allow them to open repatriable accounts in Pakistani banks remotely in a presence-less manner.

Governor SBP Dr. Reza Baqir@rezabaqir,”.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr. Reza Baqir also recorded his video message for information of Overseas Pakistanis on YouTube.

In another tweet, SBP said: “ 2/2 #RoshanDigitalAccount introduced by #SBP will give Overseas Pakistanis access to lifestyle banking products and attractive $ and rupee denominated investment opportunities,”.

