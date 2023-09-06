Open Menu

SBP Introduces Structural Reforms For Exchange Companies To Ensure Better Services, Transparency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 06:06 PM

SBP introduces structural reforms for Exchange Companies to ensure better services, transparency

State Bank of Pakistan introduced structural reforms in the Exchange Companies' sector for providing better services to general public and bringing transparency and competitiveness in the sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ):State Bank of Pakistan introduced structural reforms in the Exchange Companies' sector for providing better services to general public and bringing transparency and competitiveness in the sector.

As part of the reform process, said a statement issued here on Wednesday, the minimum capital requirement for exchange companies has been increased from Rs.200 million to Rs.500 million.

Following the introduction of the reforms, leading banks actively engaged in foreign exchange business have to establish wholly owned exchange companies to cater to the legitimate foreign exchange needs of general public, it added.

As per envisaged reforms, various types of existing exchange companies and their franchisees would be consolidated and transformed into a single category of exchange companies with a well-defined mandate.

The central bank has offered the Exchange Companies of category 'B' (ECs-B) and franchisees of exchange companies different options for their transformation into mainstream exchange companies.

ECs-B may graduate to Exchange Companies after meeting all regulatory requirements within three months and failing in that may lead to cancellation of their license, the statement outlined adding that franchisees of Exchange Companies may either merge or sell operations to the franchiser company concerned within three months after meeting all regulatory requirements.

The central bank has given one month time to the ECs-B and franchises of exchange companies to submit their conversion plan and seek NOC from SBP for the purpose.

The SBP spokesperson informed that the structural reforms have been introduced to provide better services to the general public and bring transparency and competitiveness in the Exchange Companies' sector.

The reforms were expected to strengthen governance, internal controls, and compliance culture in the sector, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business State Bank Of Pakistan Company Noc Bank Lead May All From Million

Recent Stories

India to showcase tourism potential and cultural h ..

India to showcase tourism potential and cultural history at G20 Summit

2 minutes ago
 UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 hi ..

UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 highlights Africa&#039;s role in ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of agreement ..

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of agreement between Masdar and DEWA to de ..

17 minutes ago
 Africa climate summit adopts 'Nairobi declaration' ..

Africa climate summit adopts 'Nairobi declaration'

26 minutes ago
 SECP issues Shariah Compliance Certificate to a st ..

SECP issues Shariah Compliance Certificate to a startup

25 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority promotes tax awareness among ..

Federal Tax Authority promotes tax awareness among school and university student ..

32 minutes ago
Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter ..

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed assu ..

25 minutes ago
 Rains kill 11 in Mediterranean, east Europe

Rains kill 11 in Mediterranean, east Europe

28 minutes ago
 Germany overcome Schroder 'stinker' to reach Baske ..

Germany overcome Schroder 'stinker' to reach Basketball World Cup semis

28 minutes ago
 Obesity drugs give Danish economy a major boost

Obesity drugs give Danish economy a major boost

26 minutes ago
 Africa demands global finance reforms to unleash i ..

Africa demands global finance reforms to unleash its green growth

26 minutes ago
 Government entities in Ajman discuss developing em ..

Government entities in Ajman discuss developing emirate&#039;s economic sector

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business